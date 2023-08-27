Crime Branch Kashmir chargesheets against Fayaz International Educational Consultancy accused in cheating case

Srinagar: Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir produced the chargesheet against an accused before the court of Passenger Tax Srinagar in a cheating case.

According to a statement, chargesheet was filed in case FIR No. 06/2023 u/S 420 IPC against Fayaz Ahmad Rather, S/o Ghulam Hassan Rather of Shopian, proprietor of M/s Fayaz International Education Consultancy before the court of Passenger Tax Srinagar for his alleged involvement in commission of offences punishable under Section 420 of IPC.

The statement reads that genesis of the case is that Crime Branch Kashmir received a written complaint wherein it was alleged that Fayaz Ahmad Rather had duped the complainant by making false assurances that he would secure admission of the complainant’s two children in the PG course in Medicine in 2021.

“The accused individual had demanded and received an amount of Rs. 25 lakh from the complainant. However, the accused individual had neither managed to secure admission of the complainant’s children in the assured course nor had he returned the money to the complainant,” it reads.

It reads that accordingly, the instant case was registered in P/S Economic Offences Wing Srinagar in 2023 and investigation was started.

“Irrefutable evidence gathered during investigation of the instant case has established and proved the criminal act of cheating by the accused individual. The chargesheet has accordingly been presented before the court of competent jurisdiction for judicial determination,” it added.

