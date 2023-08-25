Property of hybrid militant seized In B’pora

Bandipora: Police on Thursday attached property of a hybrid militant in Nadihal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Police in tweet informed that the land measuring 04 marlas under Khasra No 384 in the Nadihal Bandipora estate, previously registered under the name of Salam Shah, grandfather of accused Mehboob-Ul-Inam Shah, has been classified as “proceeds of terrorism.”
The property has been attached in case FIR No 112/2022, which involves sections 18, 19, 20, 23, 38, 39 of the UA(P) Act as well as 7/25 I.A Act, lodged at Police Station Bandipora, the tweet added.

