BRICS rejects ‘double standards’ in countering terrorism

Johannesburg: The BRICS nations on Thursday rejected “double standards” in countering terrorism and vowed to work towards confronting the menace including cross-border movement of terrorists and terror financing networks.

A declaration unveiled at the end of the three-day BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit said the leaders of the grouping called for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework.

The summit was chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Russian President Vladimir Putin joined it through video conference.

