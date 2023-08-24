Trial run of 6 e-buses procured under Smart City project begins in Srinagar

Srinagar: The trial run of 6 e-buses procured under the smart city project began in Srinagar on Thursday. The trail run of these buses will take place from Lal Chowk to Nishat and will return via Foreshore road today.

CEO, Srinagar Smart City Limited, Athar Aamir Khan said that the trial run of e-buses has been started today.

These air conditioned buses with CCTVs installed inside are being procured under the Smart City project.

These buses will also have digital on-boarding facility, live tracking so that people can be aware about arrival timing of the buses—(KNO)

