Srinagar: A shopping complex was damaged in a massive blaze in Nowgam area of Srinagar late last night on Wednesday.

An official said fire broke out in a double-storey shopping complex, housing seven hardware shops late last night.

He said that in the incident the shopping complex suffered significant damage, while cause of the fire was being ascertained.

He added that the the timely response of firefighters prevented the fire from spreading further.

