Crimes against children: SC says true justice is giving care, support to victims

New Delhi: True justice in cases of crimes against children is achieved not merely by nabbing the culprit or the severity of punishment meted out but by the support and security provided to the victim, the Supreme Court has said.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar made the observation while issuing a slew of directions relating to the appointment of support persons under the POCSO Act.

A “support person” means a person assigned by the Child Welfare Committee to render assistance to the child through the process of investigation and trial.

