What action taken against those who incited hatred during rally, Mehbooba asks admin

Srinagar:) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Saturday asked the administration about the action taken against those who allegedly incited hatred during a tiranga rally in Jammu.
“While the LG administration was busy showing off the Tiranga Yatra in Kashmir another took place in Jammu where right-wing fanatics openly called for a muslim genocide,” Mufti said in a post on X.
The former J-K chief minister also posted a video of the rally where, she alleged “murderous slogans” were raised.
“What action has this administration taken against these criminals?” she asked.
