Pak ECP calls delimitation vital for true representation in Parliament, defends election delay

Islamabad:Pakistan’s top electoral body has defended its move to postpone the polls beyond the stipulated 90-day period, saying voters will not have true representation in Parliament without fresh delimitation of constituencies.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is caught in a difficult situation following the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9.
It must hold the next general elections by November 9 to fulfill a constitutional provision. The election commission must also fulfil another constitutional obligation which binds it to carry out fresh delimitation after the result of any census held countrywide was officially endorsed.