Pak ECP calls delimitation vital for true representation in Parliament, defends election delay

Islamabad:Pakistan’s top electoral body has defended its move to postpone the polls beyond the stipulated 90-day period, saying voters will not have true representation in Parliament without fresh delimitation of constituencies.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is caught in a difficult situation following the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9.

It must hold the next general elections by November 9 to fulfill a constitutional provision. The election commission must also fulfil another constitutional obligation which binds it to carry out fresh delimitation after the result of any census held countrywide was officially endorsed.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print