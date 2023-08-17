MeT predicts hot, humid weather in J&K

Srinagar: As maximum temperature remained 1-2°C above normal at most places of Jammu and Kashmir, the weather department on Monday said no significant relief from hot and humid weather conditions was expected for the next few days.

“Today, maximum temperature remained 1-2°C above normal at most places of J&K. Same conditions are likely for the next 2-3 days. No Significant relief from hot & humid conditions expected,” a meteorological department official here told GNS.

“From 16th-22nd August, mainly hot, humid & dry weather is expected in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

However, he said, there was possibility of rain/thundershower at isolated places towards late afternoon and evening during the period “although chances are less”.

As regards temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a maximum of 31.0°C and it was 1.3°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a high of 31.0°C and it was 2.8°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a maximum of 27.0°C and it was above normal by 1.4°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the maximum temperature rose to 31.9°C and it was 1.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a maximum of 30.5°C and it was 3.1°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 20.0°C and it was 0.8°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a maximum of 34.3°C and it was 1.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a maximum of 30.0°C, Batote 26.3°C, Katra 31.6°C and Bhaderwah 26.7°C, the official said. (GNS)

