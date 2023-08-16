‘Head-on Collision Leaves Scooty-rider Dead in Kupwara’

Kupwara: A 42-year-old man, riding a scooty was killed after allegedly being hit by a sumo vehicle in Bumhama area in Kupwara district, reports and officials said.

Reports said that a scooty (JK05 7327) and a Sumo vehicle (JK01W 4834) were involved in a head-on collision, resulting in fatal injuries to the scooty-rider.

The scooty-rider was evacuated to SDH Kupwara, where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival.

Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that a case has been registered in this regard for investigations.

The official identified the deceased as Mohammad Maqbool Ganaie of Sever Thandipora. (GNS)

