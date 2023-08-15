ADGP Takes Stock Of Security Situation In Bandipora

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar on Monday visited North Kashmir’s Bandipora district where he held security related meeting with the officers of J&K Police, BSF, Army and CRPF and emphasized the need for heightened vigilance and coordinated efforts.

According to a police spokesperson, he took the stock of overall security as well as the law and order situation in the district. Before directing the officers, ADGP Kashmir was briefed by them about the overall security arrangements and preparations to tackle any security threat. SSP Bandipora also briefed the ADGP Kashmir about the work done in the district including the disposal of cases related to NDPS & other crimes.

During the security review meeting, ADGP Kashmir directed the officers to enhance the anti-militancy operations to destroy the “nefarious designs of militants who always try to disrupt the prevailing peace in the valley”. He directed them to generate actionable intelligence and further share the same with the sister agencies to counter any militant threat. Furthermore, ADGP Vijay Kumar provided clear directives to identify and apprehend militant associates operating within the Bandipora district, the spokesperson said.

Emphasizing the adherence to the rule of law, he stressed that appropriate legal actions must be taken against those found to be aiding or abetting militancy.

