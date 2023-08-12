Happy that border tourism is picking up well: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Friday said that he was happy that border tourism was picking up well. He also said preparations were being finalised to put in place the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the August 15 celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Preparations are on for August 15 celebrations. Meetings have taken place at every level. All officers are engaged in finalising the arrangements,” Singh told reporters in Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

He said as part of the celebrations, Tiranga rallies have been taken out in many places across the UT even as the Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme is going on.

“Many new buildings have been dedicated to martyrs under the Shaheedo ko naman’ programme. A massive Tiranga rally will take place in Srinagar on August 13,” Singh said.

Asked about border tourism picking up in north Kashmir, the J-K’s top cop said there were several places near the Line of Control (LoC) where the situation has improved and people want to visit.

“I am happy that border tourism is picking up well. There are many places where the security situation (has improved), and the sinister ploys of Pakistan in terms of infiltration bids to disturb peace have been foiled, after which, now people want to see those areas which are near the border. Places like Keran, Teetwal, Lolab, Gurez and Bangus are near borders but are very beautiful,” the DGP said.

“I am happy that the security team the police, Army, CRPF and the BSF have together created such an environment in which people feel they have to visit such beautiful places. We will facilitate them in every way,” he added.

Singh said the security situation has improved and the Valley has witnessed many important events taking place including a G20 meeting, and the conduct of Muharram procession after 34 years.

“It is a very happy thing for us that people can celebrate their religious and social functions without any disturbance. Muharram was observed in a good manner, it was mentioned in the Parliament by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” the DGP said.

“Our police team has worked round-the-clock at every level along with the civil officers to make a fresh start and I am happy that the programme concluded peacefully. I congratulate all, especially the Shia community who helped us in conducting it in a peaceful manner,” he said.

