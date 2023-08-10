Special arrangements in place to ensure smooth Independence Day functions in Kashmir: IG CRPF

Srinagar: Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Srinagar sector,Ajay Kumar Yadav Thursday said that elaborate arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of all Independence Day functions in Kashmir. He said special nakas have been established at various points in Srinagar and elsewhere to keep the peace intact.

“We are ready for the peaceful conduct of Independence Day (August 15) across Kashmir,” Yadav told reporters on the sidelines of a medical camp organized by the CRPF at Maisuma area of Srinagar.

The IG CRPF said that a proper deployment plan has been made that entails random checking etc. “Fresh nakas have been established in the city and elsewhere. Officers are on field to monitor developments. Night checking and patrolling is taking place on a regular basis. All these steps are being taken to keep the peace intact,” he said.

The IG CRPF said that the force is ready to tackle all challenges. Meanwhile, Yadav said that the medical camp is being organized free of cost medicine and treatment is being given to people. “If there is a need for a further or specialized treatment for any patient, CRPF will ensure that too,” he said—(KNO)

