Crime Branch Kashmir chargesheets man in fake DOB case

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir has produced a chargesheet against an accused for submitting a fake date of birth certificate at the time of getting job at Royal Springs Gold Course Srinagar.

The chargesheet was filed in Case FIR No. 57/2022 against Mohammad Sidiq Qazi, S/o Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Qazi, of Brein Nishat before thec ourt of Judge Small Causes Srinagar for his alleged involvement in offences punishable under Sections 420, 468 & 471 of RPC.said in a statement.

The statement reads that the brief facts of the case are that Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint from some employees of Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC), Srinagar alleging that the accused Mohammad Sidiq Qazi who is serving as a barman at RSGC Srinagar is actually 67 years of age and is still serving in the department.

“Accordingly, the instant Case was registered at P/S Crime Branch Kashmir in the year 2022 and investigation started,” it reads.

It reads that during investigation, it has been established and proved that the accused individual had submitted a fake D.O.B certificate at the time of his initial appointment as a result of which he illegally continued to remain in service beyond his actual age of superannuation.

“The chargesheet has accordingly been presented against the accused person in the court of competent jurisdiction for judicial determination,” it read.

