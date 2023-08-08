‘Govt will take care of electricity bills of poor’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the government will take care of the electricity bills of the economically backward people of the J&K. He, however, said that the same benefit will not be extended to the financially sound citizens of the J&K.

“The government will take care of the electricity bills of the poor ones; however, those living in palatial houses, using iPhones and in a position to afford modern amenities will have to pay their power bills without any excuse,” LG Sinha said, addressing a public gathering at Mini-Secretariat in Kulgam.

He said the J&K government has been incurring losses due to non-payment of electricity bills by its consumers. “The government has taken a loan of Rs 31,000 crore from the Centre in the last four years to provide electricity to the people of J&K. However, this arrangement is not sustainable in the long run,” he added.

Sinha further informed that the people of J&K are getting electricity at a much cheaper rate than other states and UTs of the country. He also sought the co-operation of power consumers regarding installation of smart meters.

