Efforts on to resolve it: EAM Jaishankar on eastern Ladakh row

New Delhi’ India and China made progress in five-six friction points along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh through talks in the last three years and efforts are underway to resolve the remaining issues, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Rejecting the opposition’s criticism of the government on the lingering border row, he told a group of reporters that complexities are involved and both sides are engaged to find solutions.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print