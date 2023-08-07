Cong couldn’t understand for 4 decades how important it was to implement Panchayati Raj system: PM

Chandigarh:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress, saying it could not understand for four decades after Independence how important it was to implement the Panchayati Raj system in villages.

“No concrete efforts were made to strengthen the Panchayati Raj institutions during the Congress rule,” he said after inaugurating the ‘Haryana Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad’, a two-day BJP event, via video conference.

The prime minister said the country today is moving ahead unitedly to realise the goal of a developed India and to fulfil the resolutions of ‘Amrit Kaal’.

