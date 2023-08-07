Rahul’s disqualification as Lok Sabha member revoked

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was restored on Monday, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

“In continuation of notification … dated 24th March, 2023, the Supreme Court of India has passed an order on 04.08.2023 in Special Leave to Appeal (Crl.) No. 8644/2023, staying the conviction of Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala, which was ordered by the judgment dated 23.03.2023 of the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat…

“In view of order dated 04.08.2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi … in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements,” the notification read.

Following restoration of his membership, the Congress said it would like him to be a key speaker in the debate on no-confidence motion likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24, with effect from March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

He represents Wayanad in the lower house. PTI

