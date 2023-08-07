BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Govt will take care of power bills of poor, ‘but’ those having palatial houses, I-Phones with 5-G must pay as per usage: LG Manoj Sinha

Kulgam : Jammu and Kashmir’s LieutenantGovernor Manoj Monday made a big announcement stating that the government will take care of poor man’s power bill but those having palatial houses, I-Phones with 5-internet service and other gadgets have to pay power tariff as per their usage.“Let me announce today that the government will take care of the poor who can’t afford to pay bills. But those who have palatial houses, I-Phones with 5-G internet data and other gadgets will have to pay power bills as per their usage. They shouldn’t at least make excuses in paying the power bills,” the LG said addressing a gathering at Mini-Secretariat in Southern district of Kulgam, . He, however, did not elaborate further on this.He said that in the last 70 years, 3400 MW power was generated locally in J&K and in the next three years equal MWs will be produced.The LG said that wherever a feeder is 100 per cent metered, power disruption won’t be just for a minute let alone an hour or so. “I urge people to cooperate with us in getting the smart meter installation process completed as soon as possible,” he said. The LG said that J&K people are getting the cheapest electricity compared to other states. “We have borrowed Rs 20,000 Crore worth electricity from outside in the past three to four years. This won’t do. People must pay as per usage,” he said.“Given the J&K’s topography and snowfall, some projects get delayed. Delay in completion of projects has been given to us in legacy and we are trying to break this tradition of delay in projects’ completion,” he said.About farmers, he said that at present J&K farmer’s income is at number 5 across the country and time is not far when “our farmer’s income will be number 1.”—(KNO)

