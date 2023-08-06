Post-Art 370 abrogation, people living life as per their wishes: LG

Srinagar: The biggest change after the abrogation of Article 370 is that the common people of Jammu and Kashmir are living life according to their own wishes, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday, the fourth anniversary of the scrapping of the article.

The Centre on this day in 2019 had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Pakistan-sponsored shutdowns by (militants) and separatists, due to which schools, colleges and business establishments used to remain closed for about 150 days a year, have ended,” Sinha told reporters after an event here.

“The biggest change that is visible on the ground is that the common people of Jammu and Kashmir are living life according to their own wishes. Street violence has ended,” he said.

The lieutenant governor (LG) said the youth of Kashmir are enjoying late night-outs and now spend time at the Poloview market and Jhelum riverfront. The two popular public areas of the city were recently renovated under the Srinagar Smart City project.

“The dreams of the youth of Kashmir have got wings now and in the days to come, their contribution to nation building will not be less than anyone,” Sinha said.

The LG said Jammu and Kashmir will soon regain its lost glory for which it was known across the world.

Addressing the gathering at the event at the Kashmir International Convention Centre on the banks of the Dal Lake, Sinha said a lot of changes have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in the last four years due to “youth power, women power and its farmers”.

“I salute the farmers, the youth, women. This is the power by virtue of which a new Jammu and Kashmir has been made possible. This is the power which has awakened Jammu and Kashmir’s inner powers. It has created a new belief system in society,” he said.

Sinha said last year on August 5, the administration had started “Corruption Free Day” in Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG said it was done as the ecosystems of militancy, separatism and corruption had “polluted” Jammu and Kashmir. “People here know better than me. It is very important that this cancerous corruption be treated,” he said.

During the event, the LG handed over appointment letters to anganwadi sanginis and sahayikas, and 2,832 specially fitted scooty’s to persons with disabilities across Jammu and Kashmir.

He also launched the Mission Youth’s Protsahan Scheme and the Soft Skill Training and Coaching Programme for judicial and other legal services.

“The unprecedented growth and peace is a testament to the dedication, hardwork, meticulous planning and implementation of team J-K. I dedicate these initiatives to the people, who are working with the commitment to build a corruption-free, fear-free and ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The new initiative of “Mission Youth” will empower youngsters, and help them become leaders of tomorrow and change-makers, Sinha said.

In his address, the LG shared the journey of Jammu and Kashmir over the past four years and said, “On August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ended the discriminatory system which harboured separatism and nepotism.”

“He (the prime minister) ushered sustained peace, dignity, security and equal access to resources for new aspirations and new resolutions for Jammu and Kashmir’s glorious future,” he said.

Sinha said the complete dismantling of networks of militant sympathisers and secessionists has allowed society to live with freedom and live without fear.

“We have laid a new foundation for the growth and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. We have ended decades of tyranny and the militant ecosystem. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have established lasting peace, which has brought social justice, opportunity and dignity to the people,” he said.

Reiterating the commitment of his administration to the service of the people, the LG said the government is dedicated to the ideals of social justice and equality. Today, the poorest of the poor feel that the government belongs to them, he said.

