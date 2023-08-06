3 earthquakes strike Kashmir in a day

By on No Comment

3 earthquakes strike Kashmir in a day

Srinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale struck Kashmir Saturday evening, officials said. There were no reports of any damage.
The earthquake that took place at 9.31 pm had its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, officials said.
The quake hit at the latitude of 36.38 degrees north and longitude of 70.77 degrees east at the depth of 181 km, officials said.
This was the third quake to hit J&K in the day.
Earlier the region was jolted by quakes occurring in Pakistan and in the Hindu Kush region at 8.36 am and 10.24 am. The two quakes, in that order, were measured 4.8 and 5.2 on the Richter Scale.

3 earthquakes strike Kashmir in a day added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.