Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif invites Turkey to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Karachi; Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited Turkey to join the ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), turning it into a trilateral arrangement so that all three friendly nations could benefit from its potential.

Sharif made the remarks at the launch ceremony of a fourth MILGEM class corvette warship PNS Tariq, which was inducted into the Pakistan Navy fleet at a ceremony at the Karachi Shipyard.

Initiated in 2018, the MILGEM project envisaged the construction of four corvettes for the Pakistan Navy – two in Pakistan and two in Turkey. Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz was also present at the ceremony.

