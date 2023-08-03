Indiaspora to host G20 Forum in New Delhi

Washington:A leading non-profit organisation dedicated to uniting the Indian diaspora for a stronger and more interconnected society has announced that it will host a G20 Forum in New Delhi later this month to brainstorm the community’s role in the country’s march towards 2047.

The three-day G20 Forum by Indiaspora from August 22 will convene influential voices from around the world to deliberate on critical issues encompassing foreign policy, financial inclusion, climate change, gender equality, healthcare, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, sports, trade and investments and beyond, according to a media release issued by the organisation on Wednesday.

“The Indiaspora G20 Forum presents an unparalleled opportunity to create a lasting impact on a global scale. By convening this event, we aim to drive tangible solutions that transcend boundaries and foster collaboration. This forum is a testament to the Indian diaspora’s collective commitment to creating positive change and leaving a meaningful legacy for generations to come,” said Sreekumar Nair, CEO of Indiaspora-India.

