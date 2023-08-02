We’ve been successful in establishing peaceful, prosperous ecosystem: LG

Pays obeisance at Charar-e-Sharief shrine

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at Charar-e-Sharief shrine at Budgam, today.

He was accompanied by Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Sh Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary Tourism Department and other senior officials of Police and Civil administration.

During his visit to Charar-e-Sharief, the Lt Governor interacted with the spiritual leaders, public representatives, local residents and discussed the measures to harness the tourism potential and giving a boost to spiritual tourism at Charar-e-Sharief.

Extensive deliberation was also held on infrastructure and modalities to address the immediate requirements.

Responding to the demands, the Lt Governor said the Administration is working with the right intent to meet the developmental needs and aspirations of the people. He assured that all the important works will be taken on priority.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the administration to establish the branch of Shaikh-Ul-Aalam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies of University of Kashmir at Charar-e-Sharief.

“Sufi saint Shaikh-Ul-Aalam, also known as Nund Rishi’s life is the best example of India’s unity in diversity. His teachings of brotherhood, love, harmony continue to inspire the world.” The Lt Governor said.

He said, the branch of Shaikh-Ul-Aalam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies at Charar-e-Sharief will spread his ideas and ideals of humanism and respect to all spiritual streams.

It will motivate people to march towards the bright future, dedicate themselves for peace and development and to unlock the precious treasure house of our cultural heritage, he added.

On demand of restoration of Khanqah, the Lt Governor directed the tourism department to work in close coordination with experts of NIT, analyse the detailed design, architectural drawings and restore the revered structure to its original glory.

He said the construction work on utilities was on hold due to Hon’ble Court’s order which has been vacated and the work will be completed soon.

The Lt Governor said the work on the District Hospital at Budgam will start soon and on completion, the facility will cater to the healthcare needs of the people of Budgam.

The Lt Governor highlighted the reforms introduced in various sectors over the past few years, under the guidance of Prime Minister, which has brought transformational changes in the growth journey of Jammu Kashmir.

“We have been successful in establishing a peaceful and prosperous ecosystem in the UT. This has been possible because of the support and cooperation of the people of J&K, he said.

The Lt Governor also took appraisal of the ongoing works at the Shrine and adjoining area.

Sh Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Waqf Officials and prominent citizens were also present.

