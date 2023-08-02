2 hybrid militants arrested in Baramulla: Police

SRINAGAR – Police on Wednesday said that two Hybrid militants were arrested during a naka in Baramulla district of North Kashmir.”On a specific information regarding movement of (militants) in Baramulla who are likely to carry out militant activities in the Town in view of forth coming Independence Day 2023, Joint forces of Baramulla Police, 53 Bn CRPF and Army 46 RR placed a MVCP at Azadgunj Old Town Baramulla,” police said in a statement. “Two suspect persons who were coming towards Azadgunj Baramulla tried to flee while noticing joint naka party but was apprehended tactfully.”It said that during their personal search one Pistol, a Magazine, four live Pistol rounds and a grenade were recovered from them and were taken into custody immediately. They have been identified as Faisal Majeed Ganie son of Abdul Majeed of Bungalow Bagh Baramulla and Nourul Kamran Ganie Son of Mohammad Akbar Ganie of Bagh-e-Islam Old Town Baramulla.”During preliminary investigation it came to fore that both the individuals are hybrid militants and are affiliated with LeT outfit and had collected the arms and ammunition for carrying militant activities in Town Baramulla in view of forth coming Independence Day.” It said a case under Indian Arms Act & UA (P) Act was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigations was taken up.

