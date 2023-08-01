SIU attaches property of Pakistan based terrorist in Kupwara

Kupwara: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached property of a terrorist operating from Pakistan based terrorist

in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

According to a statement, the land measuring 6 Kanals and 3 Marla belonging to one Adul Rashid Qureshi alias Farooq Qureshi of Kachama Kupwara who is operating from Pakistan was attached by the SIU Kupwara.

“Following extensive intelligence gathering and meticulous investigations in case FIR No.276/2022 of Police Station Kupwara registered under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123 IPC & 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 20, 38, 39, 40 of UA(P)A, the SIU led to the identification and subsequent attachment of the terrorist’s land measuring 6 Kanals and 3 Marlas located at multiple locations within the district at village Kachama,” reads the statement.

It reads that this measure taken by the Police aims to disrupt his illicit network and restrict his ability to carry out further acts of terror.

“Farooq Qureshi has been a persistent threat to peace and security of tJammu and Kashmir since he exfiltrated to Pakistan in early 1990s. He is a member of Al-Barq terror outfit and presently operating from PoJK as launching commander. Hi strategic involvement in numerous acts of terror has caused immense suffering and loss of innocent lives in the valley in the past.”

It added that Jammu and Kashmir Police has been actively pursuing his acts to bring an end to his destructive activities.

“The attachment of the property serves as a strong message to terrorists and their supporters that their actions will not go unnoticed or unpunished. It underscores the unwavering commitment of Police to combating terrorism at its roots and dismantling its infrastructure,” it reads—(KNO)

