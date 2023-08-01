J&K registers 1.27 Cr tourist arrivals this year so far: LG Manoj Sinha at Charar-e-Shareef

Charar-e-Shareef, Aug 01 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that this year so far 1.27 Crore tourists have visited the UT and the number is all set to cross previous year’s record.

Addressing a gathering at Charar-e-Shareef in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the LG, showered praises on the revered saint Shiekh-ul-Alam Sheikh Noorudin Noorani (RA) and said that world knows Sheikh-ul-Alam. “The saint doesn’t need to be introduced to anyone in the world as he is Sheikh-ul-Alam not Sheikh-ul Kashmir. The saint was an epitome of sufism,” the LG said.

He said that a peaceful atmosphere is prevailing in Kashmir as business remains on throughout the year and schools and colleges are functioning normally. “I keep on saying always that nothing is possible without peace. No development is possible unless peace is established. There was a time when a shikara owner, a hotel owner and a common auto-rikshaw owner would suffer a lot due to uncertainty. We have come out of that phase,” the LG said, adding that “this year so far 1.27 Crore tourists have visited J&K and the figure is much higher than the last year. We hope to see record breaking tourist arrivals by the year end.”

He said when large number of tourists have started frequenting Kashmir, it was the prime duty or the administration to ensure quality infrastructure. “We are setting up tourist infrastructure everywhere in the UT to give best facilities to our guests,” he said. “When large number of guests would date with Kashmir, our local shopkeeper, taxi driver, hotel and shikara owner will earn and at the end, our economy will improve.”

He said that Kashmir University’s full-fledged Centre will come up at Budgam district and he will discuss the issue with the Vice-Chancellor KU shortly. About the district hospital in Budgam, he said that the hospital will offer all major facilities to people.

“I will not make claims of something that can’t happen. I won’t make hollow promises so that if someone will replace me and will claim this was promised but didn’t happen,” he said. The LG said that so far, 30,000 youth got jobs and all were selected through transparent manner. “Recruitment process will once again start from September this year,” he said. Present on the occasion were Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bhiduri, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Secretary Tourism Syed Abid Rashid and other officials of the administration—KNO

