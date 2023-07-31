US condemns blast in political party rally that killed 40

Islamabad,: The US on Sunday extended its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and injured in the suicide blast and vowed its support for Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism.

A powerful blast triggered by a suicide bomber killed at least 40 people and injured nearly 150 others at a rally of hardline Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Khar, the capital of Bajaur tribal district in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

“We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and caused harm to many others. Such acts of terror have no place in a peaceful and democratic society. We stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time,” the US embassy here said in a statement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print