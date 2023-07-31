Foiled infiltration bid,one intruder killed: BSF

Jammu: The Border Security Force on Monday said that a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by its alert troops along the International Border in Jammu division today.

A spokesperson of BSF said that its troops gunned down the intruder when he ignored the repeated warnings and tried to flee after managing to cross the border fence near Jabowal border outpost in Arnia sector of Jammu district at around 1.45 AM today.

He said on the intervening night of July 30-July 31, the vigilant troops observed suspicious movement across the International Border (IB) in Arnia border area and an intruder was observed approaching towards the BSF fence.

The troops neutralised him and thwarted the infiltration attempt, he said. The body is being retrieved from the scene—(KNO)

