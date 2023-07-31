H&ME asks HoDs not to allow doctors to rejoin duties who pursued higher education unauthorizedly

Srinagar: The Health and Medical Education Department on Monday directed all heads not to accept re-joining of doctors who pursued higher education unauthorizedly and that list of such doctors must be forwarded within one week.

According to an order,department while examining the cases of doctors, who pursued higher studies and registrar ship unauthorizedly without seeking prior proper permission of the competent authority, observed that the Heads of the Departments are allowing their rejoining after a gap of more than 2-3 years at their own level, which they are, otherwise, not competent to do so.

The order reads that in this regard, all the heads are instructed that the applications of re-joining of the doctors, who are on un-authorized absence and are absconding from duties, shall not be entertained by heads at their own level without prior approval of the Administrative Department.

It reads that the concerned heads shall submit the cases of doctors, who are on un-authorized absence from duties, to the Administrative Department within a period of one week for examination.

“After that, no such cases shall be entertained by the Administrative Department and the concerned HoD shall be responsible for the same in future,” it reads.

It added that the concerned HoDs shall issue necessary instructions to the field Officers and DDO’s under their control to immediately bring the unauthorized absence of any employee or doctor from duties to the notice of concerned HoDs as well as Administrative Department, otherwise a disciplinary action as warranted under rules, shall be initiated.

“Accordingly, it is impressed upon all HoDs to strictly adhere to the instructions in letter and spirit,” it added—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print