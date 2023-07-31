Fed up of eve-teasing, Class 12 girl student commits suicide in MP’s Vidisha district

Vidisha: Upset over repeated eve-teasing by a youth, an 18-year-old student of Class 12 allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Lateri town, located 90 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday following which the victim’s family and other locals staged a protest till late night.

The Lateri police have arrested the accused, identified as Amir, and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide), said inspector Rakesh Tiwari, who is the police spokesperson

