Bandipora Police freezes four Saving Bank accounts of two notorious drug peddlers

Bandipora:- Continuing its war against drug menace from the society Bandipora polics has frozen four bank savings accounts having savings of Rs 1,53,722 belonging to two notorious drug peddlers namely Mushtaq Ahmad Rather S/o M Kamal Rather R/o Ajas & M Ayoub Dar S/o Gh Ahmad Dar R/o Ganastan Sumbal under NDPS Act.
All these savings were illegally acquired through the sale of narcotic drugs.police tweeted .
Bandipora:- Continuing its war against drug menace from the society Bandipora polics has frozen four bank savings accounts having savings of Rs 1,53,722 belonging to two notorious drug peddlers namely Mushtaq Ahmad Rather S/o M Kamal Rather R/o Ajas & M Ayoub Dar S/o Gh Ahmad Dar R/o Ganastan Sumbal under NDPS Act.