G20 Summit, Muharram procession denotes peaceful changes in J&K: DGP

Srinagar: G20 Summit and historic Muharram processions taken out through traditional routes after 34 years speaks about the peaceful changes that have happened with the efforts of J&K Police alongwith other security forces, Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh said on Friday.

He made the remarks while interacting with a group of Probationary IPS officers from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy Hyderabad here at Police Headquarters today.

The group of 22 IPS probationary officers including two women officers & two officers from Nepal & Maldives is on a study-cum-cultural tour to J&K as a part of Bharat Darshan programme and of their basic training. The officers were given the first hand experience about the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

At the outset of the interactive session the DGP conveyed hearty welcome on behalf of J&K Police to the visiting officers and expressed his pleasure to meet young batch of IPS officers. While giving an overview of working of the JKP in different wings, units and districts besides working against the anti national elements, the DGP said that J&K Police has faced a very big share of problems over the last three decades and that as of now JKP is one of the best force in the country.

Referring to the G20 Summit organised for the first time in J&K and historic Muharram processions taken out after 34 years, the DGP said that conduct of such events speaks about the peaceful changes that have happened with the efforts of J&K Police alongwith other security forces.

While giving credit to personnel and officers of JKP and other security forces on the ground the DGP said that today Jammu and Kashmir Police is working in a lead role who have made it possible to see J&K the way it is seen today. He said that over the years different forces have worked tirelessly with an aim to bring peace and stability in the region adding that much has been achieved and more efforts are on to consolidate the peace further.

He gave an overview of the past law & order situations and said that the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir hasn’t been achieved without the sacrifices of large number of martyrs of Police & security forces. He said that we are proud of our martyrs and it’s our endeavour to remember the sacrifices of our personnel and pay our homage on every occasion. He said that it was always a big challenge for the JK Police personnel to fight against militancy as they come from the same society adding that it is sheer courage and valour of JKP jawans that by and large today policeman is seen as peacemaker and as a hero.

Appreciating the support of people of Jammu and Kashmir DGP said that Pakistan has made all attempts including a venomous narrative to lure the people and disrupt the peace adding that all conspiracies has been defeated by strenuous efforts of J&K Police along with other security forces and the support of the people.

Advising the visiting officers, the DGP told them to take full advantage of the study-cum- cultural tour and suggested them to meet people & meet Policemen on ground to get first hand access to the working of the force.

On the occasion Spl. DG CID, J&K Shri R R Swain gave a detailed view about the working of Intelligence Wing particularly about gathering of information and acting upon them. He defined the working of militant groups, their modus operandi besides the support that is being provided from across the border and within that includes logistic and financial support for militancy and discussed the steps taken to break the militant eco-system. He also spoke about the situation on Border, LOC and the challenges for the Police.

Spl. DG Crime J&K A. K. Choudhary speaking on the occasion gave details of overall working and functioning of Crime Branch that includes working of Crime Police Stations, Cyber Police Stations and also about the Anti Narcotic Froce. He said that JK Crime wing and other wings of J&K Police are working hard to improve the conviction rate of serious & heinous crimes.

ADGP Armed J&K Shri SJM Gillani, ADGP Headquarters/Coordination PHQ Shri M. K. Sinha and ADGP Kashmir Zone Shri Vijay Kumar also shared their vast experiences of working in J&K with the officers. The officers also shared their views on the uses and misuses of social media. The officers suggested the probationary officers to inherent the leadership qualities by leading from the front.

The visiting officers were presented mementos by the DGP J&K.

On behalf of the Director National Police Academy the Prob. IPS officers presented memento to the DGP and presented a vote of thanks

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print