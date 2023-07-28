We are not divorced yet, she can’t marry anyone else: Husband of woman who crossed border to meet Pak friend

By on No Comment

We are not divorced yet, she can’t marry anyone else: Husband of woman who crossed border to meet Pak friend

Jaipur: The husband of Indian woman Anju, who has travelled legally to a remote Pakistan village to meet her Facebook friend, said Thursday they are not divorced yet and hence she cannot marry the man from across the border.

“Anju has said she submitted divorce papers in Delhi three years ago but I have not received any summons or notice from the court yet. On papers, she is still my wife. She cannot marry anyone else. The government should get the matter investigated,” Anju’s husband Arvind Kumar told reporters in Alwar.

According to a report Anju (34) married her Facebook friend in Pakistan after converting to Islam and now has a new name, Fatima.

We are not divorced yet, she can’t marry anyone else: Husband of woman who crossed border to meet Pak friend added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.