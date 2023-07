Woman dies after being hit by truck in Banihal

Banihal: A woman died after she was hit by a truck near Toll Plaza in Banihal area of Ramban district on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

An official said that the woman identified as Aamina Begum wife of Mohammad Iqbal of Lamar Banihal was hit by a truck neat Toll Plaza.

He said that the woman died on the spot.

“A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up,” he said—(KNO)

