Youth electrocuted to death, his uncle injured in Awantipora

Srinagar: A youth died while as his uncle was injured after their bulldozer came in contact with a live transmission line in Padgampora area of Pulwama district on Thursday.

An official said that the duo were on bulldozer when it came in contact with the transmission wire.

He said that they received critical injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital where youth succumbed to injuries.

He has been identified as Sehran Ahmad (18) while his uncle has been identified as Abdul Rashid Dar of Larkipora Padgampora.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print