Peaceful 8th Muharram procession a historic day for J&K: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said that 8th Muharram procession has been another historic day in the continued march towards peace and stability, showing situation is at par with the days when normalcy was prevailing here.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that keeping in view sensitivity of the day, when the shadow of terrosrism and petty politics of separatism made it impossible to hold such events, the procession was not taken out for the last 33 years.

The statement reads that today when it was restarted after over three decades, it shows the resolve and commitment to a peaceful and prosperous future.

“The procession started at 6 am and culminated at 11 am. Our forces were on ground since 4 am, while Naka and cut off points were placed by 5 am. Before people started the procession

traffic management remained excellent since morning.”

It further reads that the gathering of more than 25000 people in the form of procession was fully disciplined and peaceful and well coordinated and is certainly another historic day for our people.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print