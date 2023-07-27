Indian crew member killed, 20 injured as cargo ship with 3,000 cars catches fire off Dutch coast

London: An Indian crew member was killed and 20 others were injured when a major fire broke out on board a cargo vessel carrying nearly 3,000 cars off the Netherlands coast, with Dutch coastguards warning that the blaze could last for several days.

The fire broke out on Tuesday night on the 199-metre Panama-registered Fremantle Highway, which was en route from Germany to Egypt. Several crew members were forced to jump overboard.

The Indian Embassy in the Netherlands said in a social media post the fire had resulted in the death of an Indian national.

