18-year old allegedly committs suicide in Hajin

Hajin: A 18- year old boy allegedly committed suicide in Banyari village of Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday evening.

Officials said that the deceased was identified as Mudasir Ahmad Dar son of Bilal Ahmad Dar, a resident of Banayari.

They said that his body was found hanging in an open field joutside his home.

After completing legal formalities, the body was handed over to his family for the last rites.

Police has taken cognizance of the case and started investigation in the matter.

