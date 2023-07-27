Govt Decides To Allow 8th Muharram Procession For 2 Hours Today

Procession From Gurubazaar to Dalgate Permitted After More Than 3 Decades

Srinagar: The administration has decided to allow a Muharram procession from Gurubazaar to Dalgate in the city after a gap of more than three decades.

“There was a long-pending demand from our Shia brothers that the traditional procession on Muharram from Gurubazaar to Dalgate be allowed. It was not allowed for the past 32-33 years. Now the administration has decided to allow the procession. It is a historic step,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V K Bhiduri said on Wednesday.

He said the peaceful culmination of tomorrow’s programme will help the administration take similar decisions on other issues.

“If anyone tries to create disturbance under this garb, they will be dealt with strictly,” Bhiduri said.

He said the people of Kashmir have created an atmosphere that has helped the administration to take this historic decision.

“I want to congratulate the Shia brethren and other people of Kashmir. They have created an atmosphere that made it easy for the administration to take this decision. The only difficulty we faced was that tomorrow is a working day. We have restricted the timing of the procession from 6.00 am to 8.00 am so that others are also not inconvenienced,” Bhiduri said.

He said the administration has taken all the necessary steps for the procession.

“Ambulances will be on standby, water will be kept available and buses will be stationed at Dalgate for the mourners. We are hopeful that the procession will pass off peacefully,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad said that the time window has been finalized in the larger public interest as the procession route encompasses massive business and commercial establishments, movement of ambulances, students, office staff, general passengers, etc.

The permission is subjected to various conditions like no activity during the procession should be prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the state and should not disrespect any national symbol / emblem. That they shall not hoist any flag depicting provocative slogans /text and / or photos of terror outfits, logos of banned organizations at both national and international.

Also the organizers have been asked to abide by all the rules and regulations and shall not indulge in any activity which may led to law and order problem in the area.

“The activities of the participants attending the procession should remain strictly confined to the programme only.”

They have been also asked to cooperate with local police and other security agencies in the public interest.

