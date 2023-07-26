Militant Associate Arrested Along With Pistol, Ammunition During CASO In Anantnag: Police

Srinagar’: Police along with security forces on Wednesday recovered arms and ammunition during searches in main Wopzan area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A top police officer said that police along with Army’s 3RR arrested a militant associate in main Wopzan.

He has been identified as Liyaqat Ahmad Gani son of Lateef Ahmad Gani, he said.

From his possession, one pistol, 2 Magazines, 14 rounds of pistol and incriminating material were recovered, the officer added.

Meanwhile a case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print