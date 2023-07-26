Army chief stress on technology-enabled, future-ready force to tackle any complex challenges

Drass: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande Wednesday stressed on the need to constantly rebooting future ready forces with latest technology and vast field experiences to tackle dangers and challenges.

The Army chief,said the armed forces should prepare for future keeping in mind possible challenges, which are likely to get more complex.

“Dangers and challenges before us are likely to get complex in the future, we need to be ready,” he told reporters at the Kargil War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

He said that they have been working on adaptive, resilient and responsive processes. “Our Army will emerge as a technology-enabled and future-ready force to deal with security challenges,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print