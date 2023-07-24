Police arrest 4 gamblers in Baramulla, stake money seized

BARAMULLA: Acting tough against the social crimes, police have arrested 04 gamblers in Baramulla and seized stake money from their possession.
Acting on specific information regarding gambling activities at Bangla Bagh Baramulla, a police party led by SHO PS Baramulla raided the specific spot and arrested the four gamblers. They have been identified as Abdul Rashid Rather son of Abdul Qadir Rather resident of Khadniyar Bla, Bashir Ahmad Buhroo son of Gh Mohd Buhroo, Nazir Ahmad Dar son of Ab Rehman Dar & Gh Nabi Gojree son of Late Sanaullah Gojree, all residents of Azad Gunj.
Officers have seized stake money of Rs 4,860 and playing cards from their possession, police said, adding that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation has been taken up.
“People found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” police said.
