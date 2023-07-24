‘Four drug peddlers arrested, contraband substances recovered’

BARAMULLA: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested 04 drug peddlers in Bandipora, Baramulla and Handwara and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

A police party of PS Hajin at a checkpoint established at Gundibon Hajin, arrested a drug peddler riding a motorcycle. He has been identified as Ishfaq Nabi Teli son of GH Nabi Teli resident of Nadikhai. During search, 240 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Besides, motorcycle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Meanwhile, a police party of PS Chandoosa at a checkpoint established at Muqam Chandoosa, intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK01AQ-6274 driven by Irfan Ahmad Khan son of Mukhtar Ahmad Khan resident of Khansahib Budgam. During search, officers were able to recover 08 grams of Heroin & 13 bottles of Illicit liquor from his possession. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Moreover, a Police party of Police Station Qalamabad at a checkpoint established at Audoora Bridge, arrested 02 drug peddlers identified as Zakir Hussain Malik son of Ab Gani and Ishfaq Ahmad Lone son of Bashir Ahmad, both residents of Drungsoo Qalamabad. During search, 150 grams of Charas were recovered from their possession.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigations have been initiated.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.

