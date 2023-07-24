PM should make statement on Manipur in Parliament: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the Manipur situation in Parliament and the opposition should also be allowed to express its views on the matter.

“The whole world is talking about it (Manipur). He (PM) has commented on the issue and used very strong words but he should say it in Parliament. After he speaks, he should listen to us (opposition) also. We hope that we will be allowed to talk on this issue in Parliament. Our aim is not to criticise but express our feelings about the situation,” Abdullah told reporters here.

Asked about his views on the viral video of two Kuki women being paraded naked in Manipur, Abdullah said, “Manipur is a tragedy for all of us. It is doomsday for every Indian”.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday said the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

Abdullah said some people were spreading hate for power.

“I despise such power for which we have to divide the people. God is one and He belongs to everyone. What form you want to see him in is up to you. You want to see him in a temple or a mosque. He remains only one. Yet we are being divided. It is regrettable,” he added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print