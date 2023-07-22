US and like-minded countries including India need to work together to shape course of AI: Dr Arati Prabhakar

Washington: The US and like-minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of artificial intelligence and make sure that it is used responsibly, Dr Arati Prabhakar, the Science Advisor to President Joe Biden, has said.

Her remarks on Friday came as the Biden administration roped in several IT giants like Google and Microsoft to manage the risks of the new AI tools even as they compete over the potential of artificial intelligence (AI).

“The work that we are doing includes working with companies to hold them accountable and there’s some important progress on that today,” Indian-American engineer Prabhakar told PTI in an interview.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print