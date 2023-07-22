Ensure all facilities during Muharram: Div Com to Officers

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today visited Imambara Zadibal, Imam Bara Hassanabad and Imambara Magam to take spot appraisal of the facilities made available by the respective administrations for hassle free observation of Muharram congregations and other events.

The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner SMC during visits to Imambaras of Zadibal and Hassanabad, and Deputy Commissioner Budgam, SSP Budgam during visit to Imambara Magam, Budgam besides other officers and officials from line departments.

During the visit, Div Com issued on spot directions to the line Departments for ensuring elaborate arrangements and sustained efforts facilitating the smooth observance of proceedings of Muharram-ul-Haram. The Div Com took department wise appraisal of arrangements including electricity, water supply, sanitation, medicare, street lighting, macadamization, repairs of drainage and manholes, besides others at Imam bara Zadibal and Imambara Hassanabad.

Representatives, elders from the Shia community and other public representatives thanked the Div Com for paying a visit to Imambaras and ensuring that all facilities are made available for the holy occasion. They however raised a few issues with the chair and sought their immediate redressal which includes lifting of muck from drains, immediate repairing of a few identified street lights and high mast lights around Imambaras, macadamization at certain places, lifting of lowly hanging wires, fumigation, encroachment on roads by shopkeepers, roadside parking etc.

The Div Com took strong note of the discrepancies and sought immediate redressal of all the issues by the line departments within a couple of days to ensure that mourners may not face any difficulty.

Meanwhile, it was informed that adequate facilities/ arrangements for providing smooth water supply, electricity, medicare, sanitation, etc. to the people are in place.

The Div Com directed SMC for deployment of mobile and sucker jet pumps to drain water at Sheribhat Chowk. He also directed the concerned for removal of encroachment on footpaths by shopkeepers besides roadside parking to ensure smooth passage to religious processions.

At Magam, the Div Com took stock of various arrangements including supply of scheduled electricity and water supplies, installation and restoration of street lights, development of roads and other facilities in the town area.

The Div Com directed the concerned Officer to ensure hassle-free arrangements for smooth conduct of mourning processions and congregations during the holy month of Muharram ul Haram.

The chair was informed that installation and restoration of high mast and street lights at all Imam Baras and roads is being carried out on war footing for public convenience. Besides, repairing and macadamization works are also going on in full swing in all areas for smooth passage of Muharram processions.

The Div Com also met locals who raised their demands with him.

The Div Com directed concerned officers to facilitate prompt services and better facilities to the people during these auspicious days of Muharram.

