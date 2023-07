Connect on Linked in

New Delhi:Gold prices dropped by Rs 350 to Rs 60,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had settled at Rs 60,800 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also plunged Rs 750 to Rs 77,200 per kilogramme.

