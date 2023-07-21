After Yasin Malik appears in SC, Delhi Prisons Department says ‘prima facie lapse’, orders probe

New Delhi,:Drawing flak over the appearance of jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik in the Supreme Court, the Delhi Prisons Department on Friday said there was “prima facie lapse” on the part of some officials and ordered an inquiry.

Deputy Inspector General (Prisons-Headquarters) Rajiv Singh will conduct the inquiry to find out the lapse and fix the responsibility of erring officials and submit a report to the Director General (Prisons) within three days, according to an official statement.

The presence of Malik, serving life term in Tihar jail, in a packed courtroom created a flutter in the Supreme Court on Friday.

