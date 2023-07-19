Govt Orders Transfers Of One IAS, 11 JKAS Officers

Srinagar: Twelve IAS and JKAS officers were transferred on Monday in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to separate orders, Ashok Kumar Parmar, IAS (AGMUT:1992), Principal Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department.

Yasha Mudgul, IAS (AGMUT:2007), Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department, has been asked to hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, ARI and Trainings Department, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Deepika Kumari Sharma, JKAS, Secretary in the Jal Shakti Department, holding additional charge of Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, has been transferred and posted as Custodian General, J&K, against an available vacancy. “She shall continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, till further orders.”

As per separate orders, , Ranjit Singh, JKAS, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Distilleries), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua.

Suresh Chander, JKAS, Registrar, District Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba.

Deepika Rana, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Rakesh Dubey, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Joint Registrar, Cooperatives (Banking and Finance), J&K, against an available vacancy.

Ramkesh Sharma, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Distilleries), Jammu.

Sandesh Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Poonch.

Malikzada Sheraz-ul Haq, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.

Gurmukh Singh, JKAS, Joint Transport Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Vinay Samotra, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, has been transferred and posted as Joint Transport Commissioner.

Girdhari Lal, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission.

